Burton sign Murphy on loan from Leeds

The former Crewe man has played over 100 times for Leeds but had been limited to a solitary EFL Cup outing in the current campaign and has opted to spend the rest of the season with the Brewers.

Burton, currently 21st in the Championship table and one point above the drop zone, could call on Murphy to make his debut in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash at Watford.

He joins as Nigel Clough’s third January recruit following the free-transfer signings of Marvin Sordell and Luke Varney and he admits he was keen to make the temporary switch.

“As soon as I found out there was a chance of coming here I really wanted to make it happen,” he told Burton’s official website.

“It’s a very ambitious club and they’ve proved that in the last few years with the promotions. With the manager that’s here I’ve always wanted to try and play for him and hopefully I can help the team do well and finish the season well.”