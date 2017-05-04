Burton’s Miller posssible for Reading clash

Burton boss Nigel Clough could look to bring midfielder Will Miller into the team for Sunday’s season-ending Sky Bet Championship home clash with Reading.

Clough has said Miller, the midfielder on loan from Tottenham who has not played since February, and goalkeeper Stephen Bywater, in the side of late in place of the injured Jon McLaughlin, are the only men guaranteed starts at the weekend.

The Brewers’ safety in the second tier was secured on Saturday, when they drew 1-1 at Barnsley.

Jackson Irvine came off at half-time during that contest due to illness but is fit to be involved against the Royals.

Stephen Quinn has returned to training and could feature for a Reading side seeking a victory to clinch third place.

The Royals want momentum and a favourable tie in the play-offs, but boss Jaap Stam could make some changes.

Paul McShane and Joey van den Berg have returned to training and could come into contention, or be kept in reserve for the play-offs.

Callum Harriott, Sandro Wieser and Deniss Rakels remain out.