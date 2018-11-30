Bust-up could lead to scramble for €70m LaLiga star

Reports in the Spanish media have claimed that Isco has had a high-profile fallout with his new Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari.

Isco was dropped after the 5-1 hammering by Barcelona with the midfielder only making the bench in the last three LaLiga games.

Marca report that Isco refused to shake hands with Solari following Real’s 3-0 defeat at Eibar at the weekend after being on the bench once more, and that resulted in him being left out the squad entirely for the victory over Roma on Tuesday.

In fact Isco has onlt made the bench for the last three LaLiga games and has made just five league starts all season with Mundo Deportivo describing Isco and Solari’s relationship as a “ticking time bomb”.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Juventus and Barcelona are believed to be interested, but Chelsea lead the way, according to Mundo Deportivo.

They claim that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is planning a major overhaul of his playing squad over the next two transfer windows and Isco – rated in the €70million bracket – is one big name who could be allowed to move on, especially considering his fractious relationship with Solari.

The Daily Express, citing Mundo Deportivo, claims the Blues are closing on a deal to bring Isco to Stamford Bridge – and it’s suggested that the marquee signing for Chelsea could be announced as early as January.

Liverpool have also been linked with the Spain star, who is also being tracked by Napoli and AC Milan, but the Gunners have already expressed an interest, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish source claim that the player already has three offers on the table to leave the Bernabeu in January.