Butt lists multiple reasons why Solskjaer won’t be sacked by Man Utd

Nicky Butt is adamant Manchester United have no plans to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having listed a plethora of reasons why he still very much has the backing of the club’s board.

Solskjaer eased the huge pressure on his shoulders with an improved display on Sunday as European champions Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw, though the result leaves United stranded in 14th place – just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Prior to the match with Liverpool, Solskjaer confidently spoke of his belief as to why he’s up to the task of resurrecting the club’s ailing fortunes.

“I’ve never felt it [the United job] is too big for me,” he said. “I’m confident in what we’re trying to do and I’m confident in my staff.

“We do have a plan and we know that we’ve made some decisions that maybe in the short-term would harm us, but we know in the long-term will benefit us.

“But results are always the main thing and we can move forward quicker if we get results and performances.”

And having recently received the support of both Ed Woodward and Rio Ferdinand, Butt, the club’s Development Coach, also believes the club have the right person in charge.

“He’s really approachable and he knows the club inside out,” Butt said of his former team-mate Solskjaer. “He knows what it takes to be a footballer here.

“Even though he wasn’t an academy member, he come as a very young boy over here and was lost and didn’t know what to do and embraced the club and ended up becoming one of the family, if you like.

“A big thing about that is the connection between the staff. In fairness to all the managers we’ve had over the years, they’ve always helped the academy.

“Some obviously are easier to approach than others because of personal connections and we’re fortunate at the minute that Ole is in the hotseat,” Butt, who also explained why the club’s current academy crop can emulate the Class of 92, said.

“He’s coached in the academy, he did his coaching badges with academy players, with academy coaches, so he knows pretty much everybody right down to the Under-12s in the club.

“And that can only be beneficial. We’re very, very lucky to have someone like Ole in charge. It makes our job certainly a lot easier.”

Woodward, meanwhile, has spoken to clear up the mystery surrounding his alleged repuke to Phil Jones’ apparent ‘sacked in the morning’ jibe.