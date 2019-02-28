Caballero reveals how Chelsea keeper Kepa reacted to Sarri benching

Willy Caballero has hailed the attitude of Kepa Arrizabala after Maurizio Sarri opted to bench the goalkeeper after his show of defiance in the Carabao Cup final.

Under-pressure Blues manager Sarri saw his authority questioned on Sunday when the Spaniard ignored his manager’s wish to substitute him in the closing stages of Sunday’s clash at Wembley; the goalkeeper fined for his actions and then left on the bench for the 2-0 win over Tottenham.

After the match, Sarri hinted the goalkeeper could return for their trip to face struggling derby rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage, while Argentine Caballero – who did not have a shot on target to deal with last night – gave an insight into the Chelsea No 1’s reaction to being axed.

“The very good news is that he doesn’t care what happened,” Caballero told BT Sport. “We are ready and Kepa was fantastic today in supporting me.

“He learns, we learn, and I thank him for supporting me.”

Caballero, left in an awkward situation on the Wembley touchline on Sunday, was one of the few men to come out of Sunday’s awkward scenes with much credit, but that may not spare him from returning to his more familiar bench role this Sunday.

Sarri, discussing his decision to bench his keeper, told Match of the Day: “It was really very easy because Kepa made a big mistake and then paid with the club.

“In this match he has to pay for the team. It was only a message for all the team, the dressing room, we are a team – not 25 individuals.

“Now we stop the question, it is behind us and in the future Kepa will be with us.”

He continued: “Caballero is a good goalkeeper with great experience and he’s a great man for us, he’s very confident on the pitch and in the dressing room.”

Sarri also shook off questions of his relationship with the Chelsea squad being under threat.

“I was sure before the match. I was sure my relationship with my players is really very good and in the last month better,” said Sarri.

