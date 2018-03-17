Cagey response from Zidane when asked about links to Neymar

Zinedine Zidane has responded to the persistent speculation linking Real Madrid with a move for Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar this summer.

Ahead of Sunday’s LaLiga clash with Girona, more questions about the Brazilian came the coach’s way in his preview press conference.

Despite attempting to duck the issue he reasoned there was no reason a player of Neymar’s quality should not fit into the Madrid set-up, where the BBC attacking trident of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo appears vulnerable to breaking up this summer.

“Good players can perform in any team and any position. They are compatible. What the club does will always depend on factors like this,” Zidane said, according to Marca.

Zidane also said of Neymar: “People can say what they want, what the players say and what I say is always the same, that he is a good player but not ours.”

Madrid know the league has gone this year, with Barcelona streaking clear at the top of the table and still unbeaten after 28 games. The target on the domestic front is second place, and Zidane’s side trailed Atletico Madrid by seven points heading into the weekend.

“It’s a very important goal,” Zidane added.