Cagey Unsworth discusses his Everton job prospects

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth is unsure how long he will stay in charge at Goodison Park and insists he has heard nothing about the vacancy.

Unsworth took over on a temporary basis when Ronald Koeman was sacked at the end of last month, but the Toffees remain deep in the mire.

The likes of Sean Dyche and Sam Allardyce have both been tipped as contenders to fill the vacancy while ambitious reports from Spain claim the Toffees are plotting an approach for Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

However, current incumbent Unsworth also remains in with a shout, though he says he’s heard nothing new about the chances of him getting the gig full time.

“Very much as it was after the game,” he said. “I just continue to do my best, give my all for the club.

“There’s no news to report, I certainly haven’t been told any more on what’s going on. I just continue to come in every day, give my best with the staff and the players and we’ll just see where it takes us and what will be, will be.”