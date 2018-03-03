Cagliari put huge fee on Liverpool, Juventus midfield target

Liverpool and Juventus have been warned that upcoming midfield target Nicolo Barella will not come cheap.

The midfielder is being watched by a number of Europe’s top clubs after a fine season and has been compared to Roma star Radja Nainggolan, according to the Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini.

However, it would appear that the 21-year-old will not be going anywhere for the time being after the Serie A club insisted it would take a bid of around €50million (£44.6million) to persuade them to consider his departure.

Giulini said: “For us, Nicolo is a modern midfielder and could be worth as much as €50million. He can play in any role.

“We think that Barella can become as good as anyone in his position, though his growth is not yet complete.”

Liverpool are in the process of scouring Europe for a replacement for Emre Can, who looks destined to leave Anfield on a free transfer this summer.

However, the massive fee on the head of Barella looks likely to convince the Reds to look elsewhere.

