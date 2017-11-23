Cahill can see comparisons between Christensen and Brazil star

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill believes David Luiz can set a good example for Andreas Christensen – to the benefit of the Blues.

Chelsea have not conceded in three games since the 3-0 loss at Roma, after which boss Antonio Conte dropped Luiz, one of the cornerstones of his Premier League title-winning team.

Denmark defender Christensen slotted in seamlessly in a 1-0 win over Manchester United and kept his place for last Saturday’s 4-0 victory at West Brom.

Brazil defender Luiz returned for Wednesday night’s 4-0 win at Qarabag, which secured Chelsea’s place in the last 16 of the Champions League, giving Conte a decision to make for Saturday’s trip to Liverpool.

“David came back in and performed well,” Cahill said.

“Andreas is a younger version of him if you like. I feel like David can offer Andreas a lot of help in his progression.

“He has been there and done it at the top, top level, he has won many trophies.

“David is a very experienced defender and Andreas’ attributes are very similar. I feel that he (Luiz) can advise him tremendously and he has done up until now.”

Chelsea advanced ahead of December’s clash with Atletico Madrid, who beat Roma to maintain their slim chances of progressing from Group C.

“The aim was to get through from the start of the campaign,” Cahill added.

“It is a good achievement. We are happy, we knew we had to win. We didn’t want to leave it until the last game, for what will be a very difficult game.

“It does alleviate the pressure against Atletico. We have a job to do in a fortnight, but beating Qarabag has taken some of the edge off.”