West Brom loanee Robinson comes clean on plans for next season

Callum Robinson has revealed he plans to go back to his parent club Sheffield United when his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion ends, but he is not ruling out staying at The Hawthorns beyond the summer.

Robinson joined West Brom on loan from Premier League club United in the January transfer window.

The Baggies, who are aiming to clinch automatic promotion from the Championship at the end of the season, wanted to sign the 25-year-old forward last summer before he switched to United from Preston North End.

The forward made nine starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Blades this season before his move to West Brom, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 25-year-old made 24 starts and three substitute appearances in the Championship for Preston, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in the process.

Robinson, who has played twice in the Championship for Slaven Bilic’s side, has said that he wants to play in the Premier League with Chris Wilder’s side, but the former Aston Villa forward has not completely ruled out staying at The Hawthorns.

“We haven’t thought about that (a permanent move) at all,” Robinson told the Express & Star.

“Coming here, with the position the club is in, it is all about football. It’s not about signings for the summer, it’s all about the next game.

“I am signed to Sheffield United, as it stands I am going back there and hopefully playing in the Premier League next season.

“Things can change, you know what football is like, but that’s where it stands.”

Robinson, who has been played on the left wing by Bilic in his first two games for West Brom, will be hoping to help his loan club to victory over Reading away from home at the Madejski Stadium in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

The Baggies will head into the match against the Royals on the back of a 2-0 victory over Millwall at The Den.

Bilic’s team are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 59 points from 31 matches, three points clear of second-placed with Leeds United, who drew with Brentford at Griffin Park on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa reflects on his side’s draw with Brentford.