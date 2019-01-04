Calm Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool title admission after Man City defeat

Jurgen Klopp has played down Liverpool’s first defeat of the season and says they are well ahead of where he thought they would be.

The Reds were beaten 2-1 by champions Manchester City at The Etihad with Roberto Firmino’ goal sandwiched with efforts from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane – a goal he described as “a wonderful counter-attack”.

City moved to within four points of Liverpool at the top of the table after victory in a pulsating game that ended the Reds unbeaten start to the season in the Premier League.

Despite questions inevitably being asked about what it meant for the title race Klopp declared himself satisfied with the position they were in.

“I have so much faith in my players you can’t imagine,” said Klopp.

“If someone had told me after both games against Man City we were four points up I would have paid money for it, you cannot believe. It is something not possible.

“You (some of the media) wanted to tell us the season is over if we lose tonight. But football is like this. If we’d have won tonight we’d have been 10 points clear, but we’re not.

“For us it’s really important that we take it game by game because there’s no other chance.

“We never won it as a team so we want to finish the season as good as possible. It is all fine for us.

“Not in the moment, it feels really bad, but it is only a moment. Then we have an opportunity to work on it.”

Klopp questioned whether referees needed to see blood or an open wound before issuing a red card after Vincent Kompany escaped with a caution at the Etihad.

The City captain launched himself at a loose first-half pass from John Stones but connected with Mohamed Salah shin-high as the Egypt international tried to jump out of the way.

It was a pivotal decision by referee Anthony Taylor with the match still goalless and Klopp felt the official got it wrong.

“I like him (Kompany), he is such a fantastic player but situations like this happen: a player makes a decision, goes on the ground and makes a sliding tackle and takes the risk,” said the Reds boss, who first spoke about ‘needing blood’ after the treatment Salah received in Saturday’s win over Arsenal,” added Klopp.

“If Mo is on his feet – not in the moment when he jumps over him – we talk differently (about the outcome).

“That’s why I said last time (after the Arsenal match) ‘Do we need blood? Do we need an open something (wound).

“If Mo can go through (on goal) what happens then? I don’t blame anyone but in a situation like that make a decision.”

Klopp pointed to the red card Sadio Mane received at the Etihad last season after catching goalkeeper Ederson with a high challenge as they both contested a high, bouncing ball.

“When we were here last year we got a red card and no-one thought about it. It was probably a red card yes. Did Sadio (Mane) want it? Not for a second.

“He didn’t see him (Ederson) but he hit him. Here he (Kompany) saw him and hit him.

“Not as bad as it could have been (injury-wise), that’s all. You look at it and make your own opinion.”