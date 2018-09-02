Dominic Calvert-Lewin reflected on a satisfying week in which he scored three times in two games but admitted his frustration at Everton’s inability to break down Huddersfield.

The highly-rated 21-year-old scored twice in the Carabao Cup win over Rotherham in midweek on his first start of the season and retained his place for Saturday’s Premier League match against the Terriers because of record signing Richarlison’s suspension.

Calvert-Lewin inadvertently flicked on a corner which led to Philip Billing giving Huddersfield a surprise lead in the 34th minute – but he spared Everton’s blushes almost immediately afterwards by heading home from Lucas Digne’s cross.

It was a rare moment of joy for Everton as they settled for a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park to remain unbeaten during Marco Silva’s tenure, but they produced a disjointed performance against a Huddersfield side that were happy to keep men behind the ball.

Nevertheless, Calvert-Lewin was delighted with his own contribution on his return to the first-team, having worked his way back to fitness after missing the bulk of pre-season through injury.

He told evertontv: “It feels good to be back, I’ve worked hard on my fitness to get where I am now, but I’m delighted to get the two goals in the (Carabao Cup) and the one (against Huddersfield).

“It was important on my first Premier League start of the season so I wanted to try to get on the scoresheet and make an impression.

“Unluckily we didn’t get the win but it was nice to get the goal.

“We got a little bit frustrated. We were keeping the ball but perhaps not penetrating how we wanted to.

“Huddersfield played a very deep line with five at the back so it was hard to break them down at times. On the day we struggled to get that extra goal.

“It’s important we stay unbeaten. We didn’t get the clean sheet but it’s important that we didn’t lose.”

