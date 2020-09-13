Calvert-Lewin rises highest as Everton soar above disjointed Tottenham

Everton kicked their season off with a bang after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s towering header dispatched Tottenham 1-0.

The Toffees started much the brighter of the two sides, buoyed in large part due to their trio of expensive new signings.

Debuts were handed to Doucoure, James Rodriguez and Allan, and the trio helped to make Everton’s start to the season a winning one.

After a cagey opening gambit, Ben Davies’ errant pass into his own half started a foot race between Toby Alderweireld and Richarlison, with the Brazilian predictably emerging the victor

The forward hared down on goal and rounded Hugo Lloris, but his off-balance attempt could only find the side netting as a glorious chance went begging.

Tottenham then came close to finding the opener, but the outstretched leg of Harry Kane couldn’t make contact with Son Heung-Min’s teasing whipped delivery.

The contest continued to open up with chances being created at either end, with Jordan Pickford called into action as Dele Alli fired powerfully on goal following a lightning fast Spurs break.

A superb one-two put Matt Doherty through on goal after a delicate Harry Kane chip. But Pickford was once again equal to the task, saving with his feet from point blank range to ensure the game remained deadlocked at half-time.

Everton were the quickest out of the blocks following the restart, and took a deserved lead in the 55th minute through Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Lucas Digne’s curling free-kick from deep was met powerfully by the striker, who left Hugo Lloris with little else to do but pick the ball out from the back of the net.

Despite being just a solitary goal down, Spurs heads dropped, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side looking the likeliest to score the game’s next goal.

Richarlison once again came close, but his curled effort did not bend enough as it whistled beyond Lloris’ far post. While Seamus Coleman also tried his luck from range.

With Mourinho looking decidedly displeased on the sidelines, Spurs’ efforts to get back into the game wilted as Everton remained relatively untroubled in the final moments.

New boy Allan received the man of the match award on the television broadcast, with he and Doucoure providing an early insight into the battle-hardened midfield Everton now have at their disposal.

The final whistle eventually blew, with The Toffees emerging victorious via a 1-0 scoreline.