Camavinga states next club preference as Man Utd repeat transfer trick

Manchester United look likely to delay any move for Eduardo Camavinga until late in the transfer window, after the midfielder name-dropped two clubs he could be interested in joining.

United have been mentioned as strong suitors for the 18-year-old. The likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with the attacking talent. Camavinga is expected to quit Rennes this summer, given he has just a year remaining on his contract.

The Ligue 1 outfit are looking to cash in on the Frenchman, rather than potentially lose him on a free transfer in 2022 – with a bargain fee of €30million being mooted.

However, as per The Athletic, Camavinga is likely to only get a move away from Rennes in the final week of the window. That’s because United director of football John Murtough will wait until the closing moments of the window to make their move. They hope by doing so it will increase their chances of landing the player on the cheap.

Furthermore, the article says the tactic is a tried and trusted one at the club and one often deployed by Ed Woodward during his time in charge.

United are reportedly confident that his other suitors Real Madrid do not have the funds to launch a counter-approach.

As per a report last week, United “have registered their interest” in Camavinga. They have also “asked to be kept fully abreast of any developments involving the player”.

PSG – on Monday linked with a surprise move for Jordan Henderson – are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Indeed, Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice confirms that both PSG and United have spoken about the player.

Speaking to Ouest France, he said: “For the moment, we don’t have an agreement on one side or the other. For the moment, Eduardo is here.

“There are discussions that exist between the clubs, with the player as well.

“We still haven’t found a solution.

“Either we find a way to extend his contract, or a club is interested in Eduardo and we’ll reflect on the proposal that we’re given.

“We’re not obliged to sell a player who has a year left of his contract. Today, there has been no official proposal on the president’s desk.”

Camavinga name-drops two clubs

Camavinga, meanwhile, knows he is likely to move on this summer.

Capped once by France, he needs to move on this summer to continue his development.

And he has named two clubs he would be interested in signing were he to move on.

“My future? I’ve not yet thought it over with my family,” he said.

“I am first concentrating on Rennes. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich interest is something nice, I can’t lie.

“It’s nice that big clubs have interest, but I’m not focused on that.”

