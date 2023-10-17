Cameron Carter-Vickers open to Celtic exit as Premier League transfer is put before former Tottenham man

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has admitted for the first time that he could be lured away from Parkhead in the not-so-distant future with the former Tottenham man seemingly open to a second chance in the Premier League.

The USA international centre-half is now in his third season at Celtic, having joined the Hoops on an initial loan deal at the start of the 2021/22 season. Having made 87 appearances for the Scottish champions, the 25-year-old finally has a place he can call home after something of a nomandic career prior to his move north of the border.

Indeed, former Tottenham man Carter-Vickers has enjoyed a variety of loan stints throughout his playing days, counting the likes of Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Ipswich, Swansea, Stoke and Luton among his former clubs.

However, despite being officially on Spurs’ books from 2016 to 2022, Carter-Vickers did not manage a single Premier League appearance for the north London giants – a bit of a bone of contention for a player who has since proved a rock at the heart of the Bhoys backline.

This season, though, Carter-Vickers – who was part of the USA squad at last year’s World Cup – has been hampered by injuries. To date, he has made just four appearances so far under the second spell of Brendan Rodgers as manager.

Nonetheless, he still received a call-up for his country for their latest round of fixtures and it is while on international duty with the States that Carter-Vickers has been asked about the prospect of leaving Celtic and furthering his career with a second stab at the Premier League.

And rather than play down his chances, Carter-Vickers has talked up his prospects of a second shot in England’s elite tier.

Carter-Vickers open to Celtic exit and Premier League return

Carter-Vickers, whose deal at Parkhead runs until 2026, has stressed he remains happy at Celtic and is not agitating for a move. However, if the chance of a return to England comes around, the player did not deflate such a transfer scenario.

“If it comes [a Premier League transfer], it comes, great; but if it doesn’t I’m happy where I’m at now,” the Southend-on-Sea-born star told the Sporting News.

Carter-Vickers also insists that playing for Celtic, where has has enjoyed Champions League football, has improved him as a player.

“It’s a club where there’s always pressure on you which I think someone like me almost needs that to keep me focused and keep me playing at my highest level week-in and week out.

“As a player sometimes, when you’re playing week-in and week out, you kinda get into a rhythm of turning up. I don’t think the fans at Celtic allow that, a draw in the league is a disaster for the fans. Once you realise that, you know every game you have to be going 100 percent to win the game, and if you don’t….be ready.”

Defender’s return from injury can give Celtic a timely lift

Carter-Vickers has been dogged by hamstring issues this season but managed a 65th-minute appearance off the bench in the USA’s recent 3-1 defeat to Germany.

He will again hope to be involved in the match against Ghana on Tuesday evening before returning to Glasgow ahead of a busy run of fixtures. Next up the Hoops take on Hearts at Tynecastle before a mouthwatering UCL clash against crack Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid.

Celtic sit bottom of Champions League Group E and need a win against Diego Simeone’s side to kickstart their campaign. Of course, that’s much easier said than done but it’s a result that is that bit more possible with a fit and able Carter-Vickers at the heart of their defence.

