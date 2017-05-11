Camp among six players released in Rotherham clearout

Rotherham Goalkeeper Lee Camp is one of six players released by the club, as the South Yorkshire side set to prepare for life in Sky Bet League One.

Camp was the player of the season in 2015-16 but the most recent campaign was dogged by a knee injury and he did not feature after November.

The former Northern Ireland international, who was a high earner, is expected to sign for Cardiff.

Camp is joined by five others on the way out of New York Stadium as Stephen Kelly, Kelvin Wilson, Tom Thorpe, Joel Ekstrand and Chris Dawson have also been told their contracts will not be renewed.

The Millers have offered deals to Richie Smallwood, Joe Mattock and Richard Wood, though, and are waiting to hear back.

A year’s option on the contract of top scorer Danny Ward will be triggered, though he is still expected to be sold in the summer.

Loanees Carlton Morris and Scott Allan have returned to their parent clubs, while a permanent contract has been offered to Tom Adeyemi. who must now decide whether to drop into League One or find a deal in the Championship.

On the departures boss Paul Warne said: “Campy has been brilliant, although this season has been cut really short by injury.

“Players have a shelf life at a club. He’s been a good servant to this club. I wish him all the best.

“Kelly’s been a brilliant pro. He’s been a bit unfortunate, post-Christmas especially. He had a great season last year. But the way I want to recruit – to get a squad together of younger players who are going to be here for a few years – went against him.

“That’s not disrespect to Kelly. He’ll probably get a good club in the Championship anyway. We shook hands this week and we both knew it was the end of the line.

“Ekstrand was probably the biggest disappointment for me. He’s a brilliant lad who looks after himself. But he tweaked his knee in his first game and needed an operation straightaway. That was a big blow.”

Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris penned a 12-month deal earlier in the week.