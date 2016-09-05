Campbell argues he ‘deserved’ to play more at Arsenal

Joel Campbell believes he should have been given more of a chance at Arsenal after breaking into the first team last term.

The Costa Rican started three Champions League and 11 Premier League games last season as he established himself as the Gunners’ first-choice right-winger midway through the season.

He has been sent on loan to Sporting Lisbon, where he has played 21 minutes off the bench in a 2-1 win over Porto.

“I feel good, This is a new experience,” he told A Bola.

“I think I deserved to play more after what I did last year, but now this is a new stage.”