Campbell distances himself from Arsenal exit rumours

Joel Campbell has dismissed reports he is set for a move away from Arsenal as “rumours” as speculation mounts over his future.

The Costa Rican forward has been a peripheral figure at the Emirates, despite big things being expected following some impressive loan spells away from the club and on the international stage.

That has led to reports in Spain claiming Campbell is set to be jettisoned by Gunners’ boss Arsene Wenger this summer, with La Liga giants Valencia said to be at the head of the queue to sign him.

However, he has distanced himself from suggestions he is planning on an Arsenal exit.

“There are always rumours, but I don’t talk about those things,” Campbell said on his personal website.

“I focus on doing my thing, which is to train day to day, to fight and to try to give my best.”

Campbell, who joined Arsenal in 2011, is contracted to the club until 2018.