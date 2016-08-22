Campbell seals loan switch to Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon have signed forward Joel Campbell on a season-long loan from Arsenal – his fifth loan spell since joining the Gunners.

The 24-year-old made 30 first-team appearances for the Gunners during the last campaign, scoring four goals, but failed to make a major impact in Arsene Wenger’s squad.

Campbell has had previous loan spells at Lorient, Real Betis, Olympiacos and Villarreal since joining Arsenal from Deportivo Saprissa in August 2011, having initially been unable to obtain a work permit.

Despite not being able to force his way into Wenger’s plans on a regular basis, Campbell is confident he can deliver with the Portuguese side, where he will link up with compatriot and former Fulham forward Bryan Ruiz.

Campbell said to the Sporting Journal, quoted on the club’s official website www.sporting.pt: “I am here to win the league. I want to pay back the confidence people have shown in me.

“Of course I spoke with Bryan Ruiz, who told me a lot of good things about the club, but it was the support of the president and coach that made me take this decision.

“I will work as hard as I can and results will speak for themselves. I know what I can do and I hope everything goes well here.”

Arsenal wished Campbell the best in a statement on their website, while adding that the move was subject to international clearance and formal ratification.