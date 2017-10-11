Can gives unique insight into Liverpool’s failings this season

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can believes a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal has been the Reds’ major downfall in recent weeks.

The Merseysiders go into Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated clash with Manchester United struggling for form, having taken just one win in their last seven matches.

The Reds are often blamed for their poor defending, but it’s been the profligacy of their attack which has started attracting negative attention in recent weeks.

That is even more frustration for supporters, with Jurgen Klopp’s side often dominating games – and Can believes the whole side need to take a collective responsibility.

“I’ve read a stat which shows that we had 120 shots in the past seven matches, and we only scored seven goals,” Can told Sport Bild.

“That’s clearly not enough.

“It’s in any case a fact that our defending wasn’t good recently, and we conceded too many goals. I still believe that if we had scored those goals then we would have those matches and nobody would talk about our defence.

“The coach himself says that we didn’t play badly. We dominated our opponents in nearly all of the matches, and were the better side.

“Jurgen Klopp is convinced that we only need that bit of luck to get back to winning ways.”