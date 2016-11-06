Can hits out at United for lack of respect for Schweinsteiger
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has criticised Manchester United over their treatment of “legend” Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Jose Mourinho left the 32-year-old out of his Europa League squad earlier this campaign and made him train with the youngsters, however the former Germany international is now back training with the first-team.
Can, who has played with Schweinsteiger at Bayern Munich and with the German national side, thinks United should show the World Cup winner more respect.
“I know Schweinsteiger very well and I used to play with him,” Can said. “He’s a very good guy and he’s a legend. I don’t know what happened there but I think they don’t have too much respect for him.
“It’s a pity because he’s a very good guy. He’s always somebody who worked hard and is always a gentleman.
“When I first came up to the first team [at Bayern Munich] he was the first one who came to me and said: ‘If you need something come to me.’
“That was a big help. I was very thankful for that and it’s something I’ll never forget.”