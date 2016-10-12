Can talks up Milner; claims he’s world’s best at this discipline

Emre Can has labelled Liverpool team-mate James Milner “the best penalty taker I’ve ever seen”.

Milner’s performances for the Reds this season, where he has been converted into a makeshift left-back, have drawn widespread praise – and the player made it into our Combined Liverpool / Manchester United XI ahead of Monday Night Football’s clash.

However, it’s not just his displays which have Germany midfielder Can purring – it’s also the aplomb, focus and discpline with which Milner converts his spot-kicks too.

Milner has taken seven penalties in his Reds career so far – converting every one – including four this season.

And Can told the Liverpool Echo: “I’m young but I haven’t seen in any of my teams so far such a good penalty taker.

“In training, every ball is in the net. He’s a very, very good penalty taker – the best I have ever seen.”

Can on Milner the left-back

The Germany international has also been impressed by how vice-captain Milner has adjusted to life at left-back this term having spent most of his career in midfield.

“It has surprised a lot of people because it’s not easy to play at left-back from midfield,” Can said.

“But Millie did it very well and I think he has scored more goals than last year in this time.

“He’s a very important player for us. He has to keep going like that and the team has to keep going like that.”