Cantona slams Neymar over decision to leave Barcelona

Eric Cantona has questioned Neymar’s motives in signing for joining PSG over the summer, slamming the Brazilian’s ambition.

The 25-year-old left the football world in shock when he joined the Ligue 1 giants from Barcelona at the start of the season, signing for a world record-breaking £199million.

It has since been claimed that the Brazil attacker has lost motivation to play for PSG, who are running away with the league.

And it would that that former Manchester United and France star Cantona can understand why this might be the case, although he was less than impressed with Neymar’s decision to quit Barca in the first place.

“When you’re 25 and you’ve played for Brazil and Barcelona… you kind of have to ask yourself what you’re doing playing against Guingamp or Amiens,” Cantona told Yahoo Sport.

“The Champions League? It’s 10 games in a season.

“I absolutely cannot understand why he’s come. It’s not the understanding I have of passion and football.”