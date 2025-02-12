The final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park ended in dramatic fashion as captain James Tarkowski smashed in a stunning late equaliser to give Everton a 2-2 draw against rivals Liverpool.

This was always going to be an historic occasion as Everton prepare to move into their new stadium from next season, and it lived up to the billing. Everton took the lead in just the 11th minute when Jarrad Branthwaite caught Liverpool out with a smart free-kick, allowing Beto to calmly finish into the bottom corner.

Everton’s lead lasted just five minutes though as Alexis Mac Allister connected brilliantly with a Mo Salah cross to cushion the ball into Jordan Pickford’s net.

The game got increasingly fiery in the second half and Salah appeared to have won it for the visitors when he smashed in at the far post after good work from Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez.

But Tarkowski had the final say, sending the home crowd wild by hitting a stunning volley into the top corner deep into injury time.

The final whistle soon went but as the Everton fans celebrated their impressive point, Abdoulaye Doucoure controversially celebrated in front of the Liverpool supporters.

Doucoure and Jones were both sent off for causing a melee between the two teams, while Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was also dismissed after complaining to the referee.

Jagielka, Tarkowski discuss incredible Everton equaliser

After Salah seemed to win the game for Liverpool, Rio Ferdinand called the Egyptian a ‘killer marksman’.

But fellow TNT Sports pundit – and former Everton skipper – Phil Jagielka labelled Tarkowski ‘captain marvel’ for cancelling out Salah’s goal and giving the Toffees a point with his sensational strike.

Jagielka said: “I was absolutely devastated to be having to come on here afterwards and explain how Everton lost the game. Thankfully I don’t have to do that.

“Everton had a great game plan, put Liverpool under pressure the whole game and had the better chances. Captain marvel then stepped up and got the equaliser.”

Tarkowski added: “Early on I got a chance and I panicked a bit. Late on I just decided to get in the box, it dropped, I just let it go and see what happens. Amazing to score and what an amazing night.

“I just saw the ball going wide and thought ‘last minute, why not’. It managed to fall to me and [I] let it rip.”

Reacting to the game, ex-Liverpool star Steve McManaman said: “It’s apt that the last game at Goodison Park is a game like this, an old school 80s game.

“Bereft of a lot of quality, but wow did it have passion, fight, energy. And the fact there’s a number of sending offs at the end of the game, people want to fight each other and people trying to antagonise the crowd…

“I think it was fitting that it’s ended like this, in absolute chaos.”

