Captain Morgan back to spice up Wigan’s defence

Defender Morgan sat out Latics’ 2-1 victory at Huddersfield on Monday – Joyce’s first win since taking over as manager last month – after serving a one-game ban.

Nathan Byrne made his first start since October in the triumphant trip to Yorkshire and could retain his place but Joyce may be forced to shuffle his pack with a busy schedule around the corner.

Jussi Jaaskelainen is set to start in goal while Nick Powell will be hoping to force his way back into the starting line-up but doubts persist over Will Grigg (illness), Donervon Daniels (knee), Reece James (foot), Andy Kellett (knee) and Alex Gilbey (ankle).

Derby will check on Darren Bent after the striker hobbled off against Norwich last weekend.

It was initially thought the former England international had just been suffering with cramp but he has been struggling with tight hamstrings this week.

Matej Vydra or Andreas Weimann could be recalled to the team should Bent miss out as Derby look for a fifth successive Championship win

Cyrus Christie (foot), George Thorne (leg), Nick Blackman and Craig Forsyth (both knee) all remain sidelined.