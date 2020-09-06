EFL newcomers Harrogate face a dream trip to Premier League West Brom in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The reward for Saturday’s win over Tranmere on penalties is a visit to the Hawthorns to play the Baggies, themselves only recently promoted back to the top-flight.

Fellow Sky Bet League Two side Salford also have a Premier League challenge having been drawn against Everton at Goodison Park in the North group.

There is an all-Premier League tie between Burnley and Sheffield United, while League One Burton host top-flight opponents in Aston Villa.

In the South group, Bournemouth – relegated from the Premier League – host top-flight Crystal Palace.

Ties are to be played the week commencing September 14.

The third round was drawn immediately afterwards and threw up a number of potential prime ties.

Should Harrogate overcome West Brom then they would have a home game against Premier League Southampton or Championship club Brentford.

The incentive for winning their second round tie for League Two Bradford and League One Lincoln is a home tie against Premier League champions Liverpool, while either Leyton Orient or Plymouth will get Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

A Championship side in either Luton or Reading will host Manchester United in round three, while the only all-Premier League third-round tie sees Leicester host Arsenal.

Holders Manchester City, who have won the trophy the last three seasons, have a home tie at home to either Bournemouth or Palace.

Carabao Cup second round

North draw

Burnley v Sheffield United

Burton Albion v Aston Villa

Bradford City v Lincoln City

Leeds United v Hull City

Everton v Salford City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City

Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion v Harrogate Town

Middlesbrough v Barnsley

Derby County v Preston North End

Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers

Morecambe v Oldham Athletic

Fleetwood Town v Port Vale

South draw

West Ham United v Charlton Athletic

Ipswich Town v Fulham

Oxford United v Watford

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle

Southampton v Brentford

Bristol City v Northampton Town

Reading v Luton Town

Millwall v Cheltenham Town

Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth

Newport County v Cambridge United

Gillingham v Coventry City

Carabao Cup third round

Bradford or Lincoln v Liverpool

Bristol City or Northampton v Burton or Aston Villa

Morecambe or Oldham v Newcastle or Blackburn

Reading or Luton v Manchester United

Derby or Preston v Brighton or Portsmouth

Ipswich or Fulham v Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City v Bournemouth or Crystal Palace

Millwall or Cheltenham Town v Burnley or Sheffield United

Chelsea v Middlesbrough or Barnsley

Wolves or Stoke v Gillingham or Coventry

Leicester City v Arsenal

West Brom or Harrogate v Southampton or Brentford

Newport or Cambridge v Oxford or Watford

Fleetwood or Port Vale v Everton or Salford

Leyton Orient or Plymouth v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham or Charlton v Leeds or Hull