Carabao Cup 2nd/3rd-round draws: Liverpool, Man Utd on the road
EFL newcomers Harrogate face a dream trip to Premier League West Brom in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The reward for Saturday’s win over Tranmere on penalties is a visit to the Hawthorns to play the Baggies, themselves only recently promoted back to the top-flight.
Fellow Sky Bet League Two side Salford also have a Premier League challenge having been drawn against Everton at Goodison Park in the North group.
There is an all-Premier League tie between Burnley and Sheffield United, while League One Burton host top-flight opponents in Aston Villa.
In the South group, Bournemouth – relegated from the Premier League – host top-flight Crystal Palace.
Ties are to be played the week commencing September 14.
The third round was drawn immediately afterwards and threw up a number of potential prime ties.
Should Harrogate overcome West Brom then they would have a home game against Premier League Southampton or Championship club Brentford.
The incentive for winning their second round tie for League Two Bradford and League One Lincoln is a home tie against Premier League champions Liverpool, while either Leyton Orient or Plymouth will get Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.
A Championship side in either Luton or Reading will host Manchester United in round three, while the only all-Premier League third-round tie sees Leicester host Arsenal.
Holders Manchester City, who have won the trophy the last three seasons, have a home tie at home to either Bournemouth or Palace.
Carabao Cup second round
North draw
Burnley v Sheffield United
Burton Albion v Aston Villa
Bradford City v Lincoln City
Leeds United v Hull City
Everton v Salford City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City
Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday
West Bromwich Albion v Harrogate Town
Middlesbrough v Barnsley
Derby County v Preston North End
Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers
Morecambe v Oldham Athletic
Fleetwood Town v Port Vale
South draw
West Ham United v Charlton Athletic
Ipswich Town v Fulham
Oxford United v Watford
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle
Southampton v Brentford
Bristol City v Northampton Town
Reading v Luton Town
Millwall v Cheltenham Town
Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth
Newport County v Cambridge United
Gillingham v Coventry City
Carabao Cup third round
Bradford or Lincoln v Liverpool
Bristol City or Northampton v Burton or Aston Villa
Morecambe or Oldham v Newcastle or Blackburn
Reading or Luton v Manchester United
Derby or Preston v Brighton or Portsmouth
Ipswich or Fulham v Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth or Crystal Palace
Millwall or Cheltenham Town v Burnley or Sheffield United
Chelsea v Middlesbrough or Barnsley
Wolves or Stoke v Gillingham or Coventry
Leicester City v Arsenal
West Brom or Harrogate v Southampton or Brentford
Newport or Cambridge v Oxford or Watford
Fleetwood or Port Vale v Everton or Salford
Leyton Orient or Plymouth v Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham or Charlton v Leeds or Hull