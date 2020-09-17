Liverpool could face either Arsenal or Leicester if they reach the Carabao Cup fourth round, while there is a potential London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea.

The second round fixtures have only just been completed, but the remaining teams have already learned their potential opponents if they win their third round clashes – which take place next week.

Premier League champions Liverpool will play the winners of Arsenal v Leicester if they beat Lincoln City.

There could also be a London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea if both sides win their games against Leyton Orient and Barnsley respectively.

Carabao Cup holders Manchester City will continue their defence of the trophy if they beat Bournemouth with a visit to either Millwall or Burnley.

As for their rivals Manchester United, either Preston North End or Brighton will await if they beat Luton.

Carabao Cup fourth round draw

Lincoln or Liverpool v Leicester or Arsenal

Millwall or Burnley v Manchester City or Bournemouth

West Brom or Brentford v Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood or Everton v West Ham or Hull

Bristol City or Aston Villa v Stoke or Gillingham

Leyton Orient or Tottenham v Chelsea or Barnsley

Newport or Watford v Morecambe or Newcastle

Preston or Brighton v Luton or Manchester United