Carabao Cup draw: Man Utd handed Rochdale; Liverpool face MK Dons
Manchester United and Liverpool have been handed favourable draws in the Carabao Cup third round, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side hosting Rochdale and Jurgen Klopp’s men facing MK Dons.
The draw was made on Wednesday following the remaining second round ties – which included Sunderland knocking out Burnley and Leicester winning a penalty shootout with Newcastle.
33 names went into the hat, with Grimsby and Macclesfield awaiting a replay after yesterday’s clash was abandoned.
There is just one all-Premier League clash, as Aston Villa travel to Brighton. Other standout fixtures include League Two Colchester hosting Spurs, a South Coast derby between Portsmouth and Southampton, and a trip to Preston for reigning champions Manchester City.
The ties are due to be played over 24th and 25th September.
Carabao Cup Third Round Draw:
Wolves v Reading
Oxford United v West Ham
Watford v Swansea
Brighton v Aston Villa
Sheffield United v Sunderland
Colchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Portsmouth v Southampton
Burton Albion v Bournemouth
Preston North End v Manchester City
MK Dons v Liverpool
Manchester United v Rochdale
Luton Town v Leicester City
Chelsea v Macclesfield or Grimsby
Sheffield Wednesday v Everton
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Crawley Town v Stoke