Carabao Cup draw: Man Utd handed Rochdale; Liverpool face MK Dons

Manchester United and Liverpool have been handed favourable draws in the Carabao Cup third round, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side hosting Rochdale and Jurgen Klopp’s men facing MK Dons.

The draw was made on Wednesday following the remaining second round ties – which included Sunderland knocking out Burnley and Leicester winning a penalty shootout with Newcastle.

33 names went into the hat, with Grimsby and Macclesfield awaiting a replay after yesterday’s clash was abandoned.

There is just one all-Premier League clash, as Aston Villa travel to Brighton. Other standout fixtures include League Two Colchester hosting Spurs, a South Coast derby between Portsmouth and Southampton, and a trip to Preston for reigning champions Manchester City.

The ties are due to be played over 24th and 25th September.

Carabao Cup Third Round Draw:

Wolves v Reading

Oxford United v West Ham

Watford v Swansea

Brighton v Aston Villa

Sheffield United v Sunderland

Colchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Portsmouth v Southampton

Burton Albion v Bournemouth

Preston North End v Manchester City

MK Dons v Liverpool

Manchester United v Rochdale

Luton Town v Leicester City

Chelsea v Macclesfield or Grimsby

Sheffield Wednesday v Everton

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Crawley Town v Stoke