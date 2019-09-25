Carabao Cup draw: Man Utd to face Chelsea; Liverpool drawn against Arsenal

Manchester United will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round, while Arsenal await Liverpool.



The draw for the next round of the tournament took place after Liverpool’s win over MK Dons, as the competition arrives at the Last 16 stage.

There are five all-Premier League clashes, the picks of which are Man Utd’s trip to Chelsea – with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side having qualified by beating Rochdale on penalties – and Liverpool hosting Arsenal.

One League Two side will reach the quarter-finals, as Crawley have been drawn against Colchester.

The ties will be played in the week commencing 28th October.

FOURTH ROUND DRAW

Everton v Watford

Aston Villa v Wolves

Manchester City v Southampton

Burton Albion v Leicester

Crawley Town v Colchester

Chelsea v Manchester United

Oxford United v Sunderland

Liverpool v Arsenal