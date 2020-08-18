Carabao Cup draw: Norwich handed tricky test; home tie for Middlesbrough

Norwich will travel to Luton in the first round of the Carabao Cup, while EFL new boys Harrogate will head to Tranmere.

The Canaries are the only side involved in the draw who were in the Premier League last season.

Fellow relegated sides Bournemouth and Watford will join the competition in the next round, along with other top flight clubs not involved in European competition.

Brentford host Sky Bet Championship newboys Wycombe as they look to shake off the disappointment of losing the play-off final to Fulham.

Newport meet Swansea at Rodney Parade in a Welsh derby and new Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka will face Cambridge at St Andrew’s.

Cardiff, who lost in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs last season, head to Northampton and Millwall travel to Crawley.

Dean Holden welcomes Exeter in his first game as permanent Bristol City manager and Paul Lambert’s Ipswich play Bristol Rovers at Portman Road.

In the northern section, Harrogate will travel to Tranmere for their first involvement in the competition after promotion from the National League last season.

Fellow promoted side Barrow head to Wayne Rooney’s Derby while Stoke have been drawn at home to Blackpool.

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Walsall, Huddersfield go to Rochdale while Blackburn, the 2002 winners, will host Doncaster.

Wigan, relegated to Sky Bet League One after going into administration, head to Fleetwood and Nottingham Forest visit Barnsley.

DRAW IN FULL

Northern section

Tranmere Rovers vs Harrogate Town

Crewe Alexandra vs Lincoln City

Walsall vs Sheffield Wednesday

Rochdale vs Huddersfield Town

Preston North End vs Mansfield Town

Bolton Wanderers vs Bradford City

Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City vs Blackpool

Fleetwood Town vs Wigan Athletic

Grimsby Town vs Morecambe

Middlesbrough vs Shrewsbury Town

Derby County vs Barrow

Scunthorpe United vs Port Vale

Sunderland vs Hull City

Burton Albion vs Accrington Stanley

Salford City vs Rotherham United

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest

Oldham Athletic vs Carlisle United

Southern section

Bristol City vs Exeter City

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

Swindon Town vs Charlton Athletic

Forest Green Rovers vs Leyton Orient

MK Dons vs Coventry City

Crawley Town vs Millwall

Stevenage vs Portsmouth

Peterborough vs Cheltenham Town

Brentford vs Wycombe Wanderers

Northampton Town vs Cardiff City

Luton Town vs Norwich City

Birmingham City vs Cambridge United

Newport County vs Swansea City

Oxford United vs AFC Wimbledon

Reading vs Colchester United

Gillingham vs Southend United

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

The ties are scheduled to be played over the weekend of the 5-6th of September.