Carabao Cup draw: Norwich handed tricky test; home tie for Middlesbrough
Norwich will travel to Luton in the first round of the Carabao Cup, while EFL new boys Harrogate will head to Tranmere.
The Canaries are the only side involved in the draw who were in the Premier League last season.
Fellow relegated sides Bournemouth and Watford will join the competition in the next round, along with other top flight clubs not involved in European competition.
Brentford host Sky Bet Championship newboys Wycombe as they look to shake off the disappointment of losing the play-off final to Fulham.
Newport meet Swansea at Rodney Parade in a Welsh derby and new Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka will face Cambridge at St Andrew’s.
Cardiff, who lost in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs last season, head to Northampton and Millwall travel to Crawley.
Dean Holden welcomes Exeter in his first game as permanent Bristol City manager and Paul Lambert’s Ipswich play Bristol Rovers at Portman Road.
In the northern section, Harrogate will travel to Tranmere for their first involvement in the competition after promotion from the National League last season.
Fellow promoted side Barrow head to Wayne Rooney’s Derby while Stoke have been drawn at home to Blackpool.
Sheffield Wednesday travel to Walsall, Huddersfield go to Rochdale while Blackburn, the 2002 winners, will host Doncaster.
Wigan, relegated to Sky Bet League One after going into administration, head to Fleetwood and Nottingham Forest visit Barnsley.
Preston host Mansfield, Huddersfield go to Rochdale and Middlesbrough welcome Shrewsbury.
DRAW IN FULL
Northern section
Tranmere Rovers vs Harrogate Town
Crewe Alexandra vs Lincoln City
Walsall vs Sheffield Wednesday
Rochdale vs Huddersfield Town
Preston North End vs Mansfield Town
Bolton Wanderers vs Bradford City
Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City vs Blackpool
Fleetwood Town vs Wigan Athletic
Grimsby Town vs Morecambe
Middlesbrough vs Shrewsbury Town
Derby County vs Barrow
Scunthorpe United vs Port Vale
Sunderland vs Hull City
Burton Albion vs Accrington Stanley
Salford City vs Rotherham United
Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest
Oldham Athletic vs Carlisle United
Southern section
Bristol City vs Exeter City
Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers
Swindon Town vs Charlton Athletic
Forest Green Rovers vs Leyton Orient
MK Dons vs Coventry City
Crawley Town vs Millwall
Stevenage vs Portsmouth
Peterborough vs Cheltenham Town
Brentford vs Wycombe Wanderers
Northampton Town vs Cardiff City
Luton Town vs Norwich City
Birmingham City vs Cambridge United
Newport County vs Swansea City
Oxford United vs AFC Wimbledon
Reading vs Colchester United
Gillingham vs Southend United
Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers
The ties are scheduled to be played over the weekend of the 5-6th of September.