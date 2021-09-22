Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Liverpool face tricky Championship away tie, Arsenal, Chelsea at home

Liverpool will face Preston at Deepdale, while Arsenal will take on Leeds after the draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round was made on Wednesday night.

EFL cup holders Manchester City will take on West Ham, after seeing off Wycombe 6-1 on Tuesday night. The Hammers managed to edge out Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Brentford, who smashed seven past Oldham on Tuesday will face a trip to Championship Stoke.

Chelsea, who needed penalties to beat Aston Villa, will play Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

League One side Sunderland will take on QPR away from home.

The fixtures are scheduled for the week commencing October 25.

Full fourth-round draw:

Chelsea v Southampton

Arsenal v Leeds

Stoke v Brentford

West Ham v Manchester City

Leicester v Brighton

Burnley v Tottenham

QPR v Sunderland

Preston v Liverpool