Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Liverpool, Chelsea handed tough home ties; Middlesbrough get favourable draw

Liverpool will host West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals following the draw on Wednesday evening, while Chelsea’s reward for reaching the last eight is a home date with in-form Newcastle.

In the other two ties, Everton will take on Fulham at Goodison Park, while there will be a lower league side in the semis after League One Port Vale were drawn against Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds progressed to the quarters thanks to a stunning strike from substitute Darwin Nunez as they won 2-1 at Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

Declan Rice’s return to West Ham did not go as planned as the Hammers cruised to a 3-1 win over Arsenal at the London Stadium, while Newcastle heaped more pressure on Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag with a comfortable 3-0 triumph at Old Trafford.

Everton had no problems seeing off Burnley 3-0 at Goodison to book their last-eight spot, while Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling were on target as Chelsea eased to a 2-0 win over Blackburn.

Fulham had no issues with Championship high-flyers Ipswich as they triumphed 3-1 at Portman Road, while Middlesbrough and surprise League One package Port Vale booked their places in the quarter-finals with respective wins over Exeter and Mansfield on Tuesday night.

Quarter-final draw in full

Everton v Fulham

Chelsea v Newcastle

Port Vale v Middlesbrough

Liverpool v West Ham

The quarter-final ties will take place in the week commencing December 18.