The quarter-final draw for the Carabao Cup has been made with Arsenal facing Man City and Everton hosting Manchester United the highlights.

The other ties sees Stoke taking on Tottenham and Brentford tackling Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta’s side booked their place after seeing off Liverpool 5-4 on penalties at Anfield – Harry Wilson missing the decisive kick.

Stoke secured their passage after seeing off the 2020 finalists Aston Villa 1-0 earlier this evening.

United sealed their spot in the last eight after beating Brighton on Wednesday night. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will hope the Carabao Cup can earn him a first trophy as United boss.

But getting past Carlo Ancelotti’s in-form Toffees will prove a tough test.

The quarter-final draw for the Carabao Cup is:

Stoke v Tottenham

Brentford v Newcastle

Arsenal v Manchester City

Everton v Manchester United

Ties to be played on December 22 / 23.

