Carabao Cup second-round draw: Leeds handed Yorkshire derby; Everton, Newcastle, Villa face tricky away dates
Barnsley’s reward for beating Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup first round is a trip to Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, while Everton, Newcastle and Aston Villa all face testing away trips following the second-round draw on Wednesday evening.
Josh Benson’s late strike secured a 1-0 win for the Tykes at The Riverside and they will head to Elland Road next, while Everton travel to League One Fleetwood Town, Newcastle head to Tranmere and Aston Villa take on Bolton.
Elsewhere, there are also testing away trips to League Two sides for newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, who face Grimsby Town, and Fulham, who go to Crawley Town.
Southampton will visit Cambridge United, Brentford go to Colchester United, while Oxford United host Crystal Palace and Forest Green Rovers welcome Brighton.
Wolves are at home to Preston North End and and Bournemouth visit Norwich City.
Defending champions Liverpool, along with the six other Premier League clubs who are competing in European competitions this season, will enter the EFL Cup in the third round.
Draw in full
Northern Section
Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa
Derby County v West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End
Leeds United v Barnsley
Fleetwood Town v Everton
Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale
Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United
Rotherham United v Morecambe
Barrow v Lincoln City
Stockport County v Leicester City
Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers
Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest
Shrewsbury Town v Burnley
Southern Section
Stevenage v Peterborough United
Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth
Newport County v Portsmouth
Oxford United v Crystal Palace
Watford v Milton Keynes Dons
Colchester United v Brentford
Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City
Walsall v Charlton Athletic
Crawley Town v Fulham
Cambridge United v Southampton
Gillingham v Exeter City
Forest Green Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion
The ties will begin week commencing Monday August 22.