Carabao Cup second-round draw: Leeds handed Yorkshire derby; Everton, Newcastle, Villa face tricky away dates

Barnsley’s reward for beating Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup first round is a trip to Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, while Everton, Newcastle and Aston Villa all face testing away trips following the second-round draw on Wednesday evening.

Josh Benson’s late strike secured a 1-0 win for the Tykes at The Riverside and they will head to Elland Road next, while Everton travel to League One Fleetwood Town, Newcastle head to Tranmere and Aston Villa take on Bolton.

Elsewhere, there are also testing away trips to League Two sides for newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, who face Grimsby Town, and Fulham, who go to Crawley Town.

Southampton will visit Cambridge United, Brentford go to Colchester United, while Oxford United host Crystal Palace and Forest Green Rovers welcome Brighton.

Wolves are at home to Preston North End and and Bournemouth visit Norwich City.

Defending champions Liverpool, along with the six other Premier League clubs who are competing in European competitions this season, will enter the EFL Cup in the third round.

Draw in full

Northern Section

Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End

Leeds United v Barnsley

Fleetwood Town v Everton

Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale

Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United

Rotherham United v Morecambe

Barrow v Lincoln City

Stockport County v Leicester City

Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest

Shrewsbury Town v Burnley

Southern Section

Stevenage v Peterborough United

Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth

Newport County v Portsmouth

Oxford United v Crystal Palace

Watford v Milton Keynes Dons

Colchester United v Brentford

Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City

Walsall v Charlton Athletic

Crawley Town v Fulham

Cambridge United v Southampton

Gillingham v Exeter City

Forest Green Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion

The ties will begin week commencing Monday August 22.