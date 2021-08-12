Carabao Cup 2nd-round draw: Tricky trips for Arsenal, Villa; Leeds at home

Sky Bet League Two Barrow will host Premier League Aston Villa in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Arsenal face a tough trip to West Brom and Leeds have been given a home tie.

Barrow beat Scunthorpe in the first round on Tuesday night and their tie against Villa will be played in the week commencing August 23. Mikel Arteta’s Gunners face a difficult game at Valerian Ismael’s relegated Baggies, while Leeds will tackle Crewe at Elland Road.

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s draw, which was separated into northern and southern sections, Newcastle will host fellow Premier League side Burnley, while Watford were drawn at home to Crystal Palace.

Newport’s reward for knocking out Ipswich is a home tie against Southampton, while Everton travel to Sky Bet Championship side Huddersfield.

Forest Green travel to Premier League new boys Brentford, while Norwich, also back in the top flight, face Bournemouth, who failed to secure an instant return.

Gillingham beat Crawley 10-9 on penalties and will host Cheltenham, and Wolves travel to Nottingham Forest while Brighton will travel to Cardiff.

Carabao Cup second round draw:

Northern Section:

Oldham v Accrington

Newcastle v Burnley

Wigan v Bolton

Huddersfield v Everton

Sheffield United v Derby

Stoke v Doncaster

Shrewsbury v Rochdale

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

Morecambe v Preston

Blackpool v Sunderland

Leeds v Crewe

Barrow v Aston Villa.

Southern Section:

Brentford v Forest Green

Millwall v Cambridge

West Brom v Arsenal

Norwich v Bournemouth

Cardiff v Brighton

Birmingham v Fulham

Gillingham v Cheltenham

QPR v Oxford

Swansea v Plymouth

Stevenage v Wycombe

Newport v Southampton

Northampton v AFC Wimbledon

Watford v Crystal Palace

Ties to be played in the week commencing August 23.