Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Liverpool handed Arsenal tie, Tottenham face Chelsea

Liverpool will face Arsenal over two legs in the EFL Cup semi-finals with the trip to London in the first leg, while Chelsea will host Tottenham first before the return at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next month.

Liverpool, after a late fightback against Leicester and penalty shootout win, will travel to the capital to take on the Gunners.

The Reds looked dead and buried at 3-1, but a number of half-time changes spurred them into life with Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino dragging them level in stoppage time. And Jota then scored in the sudden death shootout to send Jurgen Klopp’s much-changed side through.

Arsenal booked their place in the semi-finals on Tuesday with a 5-1 win over third-tier Sunderland.

Chelsea, who saw off Brentford with a 2-0 win in the last eight, will face Spurs.

Tottenham, after defeating West Ham 2-1 will be aiming to go one better than in 2021. Beaten finalists last year, they will be aiming for Wembley glory this time around.

For the past two seasons, semi-finals have been one-legged affairs to avoid fixture congestion. But this year, the ties will be played over two legs as they had in years gone by.

The first games will be on the week of January 3. The second legs will take place week commencing January 10.

Carabao Cup semi-final draw

Arsenal v Liverpool

Chelsea v Tottenham

