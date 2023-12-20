Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Intriguing final on the cards after Liverpool crush West Ham in last eight

Liverpool will face Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, while Chelsea head to Middlesbrough in the first leg of their last-four clash following the draw on Wednesday evening.

The Reds cruised into the last four with a dominant performance against West Ham at Anfield, winning 5-1 thanks in part to a brace from Man of the Match Curtis Jones.

Once Dominik Szoboszlai had driven a superb 25-yard effort into the bottom corner after 28 minutes, Liverpool‘s place in the semis never really looked in much doubt.

Jones added a second 11 minutes after the restart when he deceived Alphonse Areola into thinking he was going to cut a cross back from the edge of the six-yard box, and instead drove a shot through the Hammers’ keeper’s legs at his near post.

Cody Gakpo was given too much space to fire home his eighth goal of the season 19 minutes from time, then substitute Mohamed Salah made it four when he raced clear of the visitors defence and finished with typical aplomb before Jones finished off an excellent driving run by adding his second.

And speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp had already switched his focus to Arsenal in what should be a titanic top-of-the-table clash.

He told Sky Sports: “We feel good after that game of course but we know we are going to play probably the strongest team in the Premier League, Arsenal.

“They are really physically strong. They didn’t get worse with Declan [Rice] in the team, let me say it like that! Really strong and it will be a difficult and different game and we have to make sure it is difficult for Arsenal as well. I am looking forward to it.

“Maybe Ryan [Gravenberch] will be back. Besides that, it is not a full squad that we have. But now going through these games, we are back on track.”

Chelsea squeeze through to semis

Chelsea, meanwhile, booked their place in the semi-finals with a penalty shootout triumph against Newcastle after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

It was a nightmare evening for England full-back Kieran Tripper, who gave away a late equaliser and then missed from the spot in the shootout as Mauricio Pochettino’s men advanced.

Fulham also progressed on penalties as they saw off in-form Everton 7-6 on spot-kicks, while Boro, who won the competition back in 2004, beat League One outfit Port Vale in the last eight.

The first leg ties will take place week commencing January 8.

