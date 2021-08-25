Manchester United will face West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup as both teams enter the competition, while Chelsea and Tottenham also have draws that could be challenging.

This stage of the competition sees the teams involved in European competitions enter. Last season’s winners Manchester City are joined by Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham and Tottenham.

City will begin their defence of the trophy against Wycombe Wanderers, who are back in League One this season after their relegation from the Championship. Wycombe have been in the competition from the first round, beating two League Two opponents, and now the toughest challenge yet awaits as a reward.

Rivals Man Utd start their cup campaign with a home tie against West Ham, one of the new entrants at this stage. It could be an emotional occasion for Jesse Lingard, who spent the second half of last season on loan from Man Utd at West Ham and is still a target for David Moyes’ side. Only time will tell which shirt he will be wearing on the day.

Liverpool, who last won this trophy 10 seasons ago, will play Norwich away, after also beginning their Premier League season with the same fixture, which they won 3-0.

August 25 Transfer Chatter - Ronaldo flirts with Man City move, PSG eye Mbappé replacement and Arsenal set for late clear-out Cristiano Ronaldo has bee talking to his Portuguese compatriots at Manchester City over a possible move, PSG eye up Everton's Richarlison as Kylian Mbappé replacement and Arsenal set for clear-out to make late move for Kieran Trippier, all in today's transfer chatter.

Champions League holders Chelsea, aiming to add another trophy to their cabinet, get up and running against Aston Villa, one of this summer’s big spenders in what could be one of the ties of the round.

Tottenham, who lost last season’s final, have been paired with Wolves, whom they beat in the Premier League at the weekend. It will be another return to Molineux for Nuno Espirito Santo, but it remains to be seen if any players – such as Adama Traore – may be lining up on the opposite side to the one they did on Sunday.

Games will take place in the week commencing 20th September 2021.

Carabao Cup third round draw

QPR v Everton

Preston v Cheltenham

Manchester United v West Ham

Fulham v Leeds

Brentford v Oldham

Watford v Stoke

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Wigan v Sunderland

Norwich v Liverpool

Burnley v Rochdale

Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield United v Southampton

Manchester City v Wycombe

Millwall v Leicester

Wolves v Tottenham

Brighton v Swansea