Cardiff boss ‘annoyed’ with Iceland risk on key midfielder

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has been left angered at the decision by the Icelandic FA to bring injured Aron Gunnarsson away on international duty.

The Iceland captain has appeared to have suffered a tear between his hip and thigh which ruled him out of City’s midweek victory over Leeds.

Gunnarsson has been asked to travel to Reykjavik to assess the injury which will rule him out of the Sky Bet Championship leaders’ home game against Derby on Saturday.

And Warnock has even suggested that Gunnarsson – was due to have another scan on Friday – is risking his Cardiff future by heading to Iceland.

“Gunnars will travel to Iceland because they want their own medical people to see him, which we’re not really happy about,” Warnock said at his pre-match press conference.

“It’s such an important game for them, these two, they’re really crucial, but if they play him we’ll be very, very annoyed.

“So we’ll make sure we send all the medical evidence over and if they play him we want written agreement if they see the scans that it’s got to be their responsibility to pay his wages.

“I don’t see why we should if they gamble on him.”

Warnock is aware of the importance the 28-year-old is for Iceland having won 73 caps for the national side but the City boss has already spoke with Gunnarsson about the possible outcome – if he plays.

“We have no choice in this and I’m sure they’ll try him to get to play on one leg,” Warnock said.

“But I’ve let Gunnars know about how I feel about the situation.

“He’s captain isn’t he? But if he rips it completely and his contract’s up (in the summer of 2018) it’s not going to be very good for himself is it.”

Iceland are currently second in Group A in 2018 World Cup qualifying, level with leaders Croatia and two points ahead of Turkey and Ukraine.