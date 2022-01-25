Cardiff City could lose star striker as AFC Bournemouth close in on deal

AFC Bournemouth have almost met Cardiff City’s valuation of Kieffer Moore, according to reports.

The Welshman joined Cardiff from Wigan in 2020 for a reported £2 million. He has been a mainstay in the Cardiff frontline since, scoring 20 goals in his first campaign with the Bluebirds. However, Moore could be swapping the Cardiff City Stadium for the Vitality as Bournemouth near a deal, according to BBC’s Kris Temple.

After impressing during his first season with Cardiff, and leading the line at Euro 2020 for Wales, Moore was reportedly valued at £10 million by Cardiff.

Though his form has declined during the 2021/22 campaign. In 22 appearances, Moore has just five goals as Cardiff have slipped towards the relegation zone.

He hasn’t played in the last three games due to an injury picked up against Bournemouth.

Despite interest from Bournemouth and Burnley, Cardiff manager, Steve Morison has previously denied transfer speculation surrounding Moore.

Speaking to Wales Online a fortnight ago, Morison said: “Ultimately, every window it is a conversation.

“It’s just something that’s made up in the press, because until someone gives us an actual phone call, it feels like a bit of a pointless conversation.

“We keep having the same conversation and nothing ever changes. As far as I’m concerned, Kieffer hasn’t knocked on my door or an agent hasn’t phoned me up, or the board.”

Ryan Giles set for return to Cardiff

Wolverhampton Wanderers look set to allow Ryan Giles to return to Cardiff until the end of the season.

After being recalled by Wolves earlier this month to help Bruno Lage’s squad depth, it appears Lage is willing to let Giles depart on loan for a second time this campaign.

Giles was Cardiff’s best attacking outlet during the first half of the season. The winger provided nine assists in 21 appearances for the Bluebirds – four more than any other player.

Steve Morison described his desire to get Giles back among the squad.

Speaking to Wales Online, he said: “If Ryan Giles becomes available, it’s no secret that we’d like him and I’m sure most teams in the Championship would.

“That’s something I’ll try to do, if I get a phone call to say it’s an option. I’m sure there will be conversations taking part in the early part of the week.

“Yeah, I haven’t left them (Wolves) alone! I text them once or twice a week to check what’s going on”

By Kieran Lawler

