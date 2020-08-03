Cardiff City in the lead as Championship clubs race for Wales striker

Cardiff City are believed to be leading the race to sign Wigan striker Kieffer Moore.

Moore is the subject of interest from a host of Championship clubs after he caught the eye this season, netting 10 goals for Paul Cook’s men.

Moore joined Latics for £3m last summer after scoring 21 goals in 51 games for Barnsley, so Wigan will hope to recoup as much of that as possible.

Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Derby, Preston, QPR and Millwall are all interested in the 27-year-old.

According to Wales Online, Moore favours the move to Wales and Neil Harris is keen to build his team around the 6ft 5in forward.

Cardiff splashed over £5m on German striker Robert Glatzel last summer, who has scored seven goals in 27 games this term. Harris is still keen on adding further firepower to the ranks as he looks to build on this season’s fifth-place finish.

Latics relegation, transfer woes

As well as losing manager Paul Cook, Wigan’s relegation to League One means they’re facing losing a number of their first-team players.

Young striker Joe Gelhardt looks set to join Leeds United, while defenders Cedric Kipre and Antonee Robsinson are targets for David Moyes’ West Ham.

Midfielder Alfie Devine has already joined Tottenham, who are also battling Leeds for the signature of striker Sean McGurk.