Cardiff City ramp up talks for £7.8m midfielder wanted by Rangers

Cardiff City are making a serious effort to secure the services of Tromso’s Jens Hjerto-Dahl, as we can reveal the Bluebirds are in talks with the Norwegian club in a bid to get a deal over the line for the talented midfielder as soon as possible.

A potential agreement is said to be worth as much as £7.8million, of which £6.2m would be guaranteed. This kind of investment underlines Cardiff’s ambition to improve their squad depth and quality for the challenges that lie ahead in the Championship.

Rangers have maintained ongoing dialogue with Tromso regarding the player but have not yet managed to bring him to Ibrox.

Despite this, Hjerto-Dahl has indicated that he would welcome the chance to play for the Glasgow club, a move that would allow him to experience life in one of Europe’s most passionate football environments and play in European competition.

The latest twist sees Cardiff taking the initiative while Rangers are forced to bide their time.

The Gers need to complete sales of current squad members to free up the budget required to match or exceed Cardiff’s offer.

This waiting game has allowed the Welsh side to move closer to finalising the transfer ahead of Gers.

Tromso are open to the possibility of parting ways with their player, provided the fee meets their expectations.

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The situation creates a tense standoff between the two suitors, with the Norway U21 starlet caught in the middle of competing interests.

Sources state that Rangers’ latest signing, Vanja Drogojevic, is the replacement for Nico Raskin, who is nearing an exit. Hjerto-Dahl would therefore be a separate deal altogether, likely replacing Connor Barron or Mo Diomande if they are sold.

Cardiff’s proactive stance in the market could see them land a 20-year-old who has the potential to make an immediate impact and improve enormously.

On the other hand, Rangers will be frustrated by the delay but remain hopeful that their transfer business will soon allow them to re-engage with Tromso.

The outcome will depend on how quickly Rangers can generate funds and whether Cardiff can convince all parties to agree terms without further delay.

It is now the case that the ball is in Cardiff’s court.