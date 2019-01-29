Cardiff make offer to take Serie A striker on loan – report

Cardiff have reportedly offered to sign Roma forward Patrik Schick on loan with an option to buy.

Tuttomercatoweb claims that Neil Warnock’s men are reluctantly back in the market for a forward after the plane carrying record signing Emiliano Sala went missing last week.

The report states that Cardiff have proposed a €2m loan for Czech star Schick, although that would rise to €3m if the Bluebirds avoided relegation – and would also include a €30m option to buy at the end of the season.

Despite the report, former Sampdoria star Schick has started to deliver on Roma’s €42m investment in the player – netting three goals and providing two assists in his last four games.