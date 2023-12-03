Sources: Cardiff rival Swansea, Millwall and League One trio for standout non-league star

Non-league prospect Ben Krauhaus is wanted by a number of Championship and League One clubs ahead of the January window, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Bromley product has emerged as a key player in Andy Woodman’s side this term.

The 19-year-old winger, who can play on either side or in a central midfield position, has played over 20 times for Bromley this season and scored twice.

Bromley are enjoying an outstanding season as they currently sit second in the National League, eight points behind league leaders Chesterfield (who beat them in the play-off semi-finals last season, only for Notts County to beat them to promotion).

TEAMtalk has learned that Championship trio Cardiff City, Swansea City and Millwall have all watched Krauhaus this season.

Also paying attention to his progress are League One suitors Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

All of those suitors apart from Millwall have been in the Premier League during Krauhaus’ lifetime and could now give him a platform to step into the EFL.

Krauhaus has already played more this season than he did during the previous campaign, which indicates the progress he has been making.

Bromley have the former Cray Wanderers loanee under contract until the end of the season.

