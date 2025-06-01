Cardiff are keen to appoint Charlton boss Nathan Jones as their next manager

Nathan Jones is a strong and late contender for the vacant Cardiff manager’s job in a potential hammer blow to Charlton, though striking a deal will be far from easy for the Bluebirds and with other candidates also in the frame, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Just weeks after masterminding the Addicks’ promotion back to the Championship, which is a popular event on football betting sites, Jones could opt to leave the club but remain in the third tier with Cardiff.

Boyhood Cardiff fan Jones has long courted himself for the role at the Welsh club – and he’s now understood to be very much in owner Vincent Tan’s thinking.

Jones, 52, is now believed to be Cardiff’s No. 1 target to replace Omer Riza, but striking the deal is no simple task.

Charlton are digging their heels in and are demanding a hefty compensation package should Jones depart this summer.

Ultimately, the final decision will come down to finances, with Jones not angling for a move and seeing if a deal can be thrashed out between the two clubs first.

However, Jones has always wanted to return home to manage the club he used to support on the terraces growing up.

The former Luton and Southampton boss, seen as the man to galvanise Cardiff and their fractured fan base, signed an undisclosed ‘long-term contract’ upon his arrival at The Valley in February 2024.

After initially steadying the ship, Jones led Charlton back up via the play-offs in his first full season in charge.

He was lauded a hero after helping end the south Londoners’ five-year stay in League One with the 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient at Wembley.

Cardiff City manager hunt underway

Cardiff chiefs were keen to explore all managerial options, but Jones was always under consideration to end their long search for Omer Riza’s replacement.

Riza was axed in April with Wales legend Aaron Ramsey overseeing the final three games on an interim basis while he was sidelined through injury.

Ramsey remains in the frame for the player-manager’s role and has been spoken to by the club about the permanent job.

There are reservations, though, by some sections of the boardroom over his lack of experience, with Tan ideally wanting experience of a promotion-winning manager.

Ramsey also wanted to change the structure behind the scenes, citing a new director of football as critical to offering him vital support.

Other candidates included Ruben Selles, who was sounded out by Cardiff bosses as they drew up a shortlist.

But the Spaniard, previously interviewed by Cardiff, wants another crack in the Championship following last month’s shock dismissal from Hull.

It’s believed Des Buckingham and Ian Evatt, sacked by Oxford and Bolton respectively last season, have also been interviewed.

And highly-rated coach Brian Barry-Murphy also impressed and had emerged as the favoured candidate alongside Ramsey.

But with the process drawing on into this month and with candidates initially meant to be told of the club’s decision last week, it’s clear the Bluebirds’ bosses still wanted to explore options elsewhere.

Tan has the final say, and that has led the search back to Jones, with talks continuing.

Cardiff face wait before appointing Jones

Sources indicate there is still a long way to go before any deal is struck, with getting Jones over the line no guarantee given the financial complications.

In the meantime, candidates are being kept in the dark while Charlton face a battle to persuade Jones to stay put.

Tellingly, when asked about the prospect of becoming Cardiff’s manager last year, he said: “One day – I’ve made no secret and been totally open – I would like to manage Cardiff.

“I’ve made no secret about the Cardiff job because it is my hometown club and all the affiliations I have there.”