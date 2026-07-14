Cardiff City have made contact with Norwegian club Tromso over midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl, but face stiff competition from Rangers for the 20-year-old’s signature, TEAMtalk can reveal.

As sources have revealed previously, the midfielder is a long-term target of Rangers.

Hjerto-Dahl has already made it clear he is keen on a move to Ibrox, with Rangers holding long-standing interest in the player.

The Glasgow giants are also in dialogue with Tromso and are expected to step up their pursuit in the coming days, having had very positive discussions with his representatives.

Despite Cardiff’s approach, sources close to the situation believe Rangers have it in their hands. The midfielder is said to favour a move to Glasgow, where he sees greater potential for regular first-team football and European competition.

Tromso are holding out for a fee close to £7million for the promising Norwegian international, according to our sources.

The club are reluctant to lose one of their brightest talents for less, especially with Hjerto-Dahl still under contract until 2029. He only signed his new deal in February, which was done on the basis Tromso could get the most from his transfer, protecting his value.

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Cardiff want lower fee for Hjerto-Dahl

Cardiff are understood to be hopeful of persuading Tromso to accept a lower offer and are keen to complete a deal before Rangers can agree terms. They have verbally looked to a deal worth around £5million but sources say Tromso have quickly dismissed that offer.

Insiders suggest that if Rangers match Tromso’s valuation, the midfielder is likely to choose the move to Scotland over a switch to the Championship.

Hjerto-Dahl has impressed in the Eliteserien with his energy, passing range and ability to break up play from central midfield. At just 20, he is viewed as a player with significant upside and one who could develop into a key figure at a bigger club.

With both Cardiff and Rangers now actively pursuing him, a decision on his future could come relatively quickly. For now, Rangers appear best placed to secure his signature, provided they can finalise a fee with Tromso.

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