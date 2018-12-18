Caretaker boss option emerges as cost of sacking Mourinho is revealed

Manchester United are considering the possibility of appointing Michael Carrick as caretaker manager should the club decide to bring the curtain down on Jose Mourinho’s reign.

The club – already amidst their worst ever start to a Premier League season – slumped to a new low on Sunday when a 3-1 defeat at arch-rivals Liverpool left them a whopping 19 points adrift of the Premier League table toppers.

Former star Paul Ince believes a lack of effort from United’s senior stars is indicative of serious problems at the club and reckons their lack of effort means they want to see Mourinho sacked by the club.

And those axe claims have taken another step forward since, with Mourinho emerging back as bookmakers’ favourite to be shown the door and amid further claims in the Daily Mail that United’s senior stars now want coach Carrick appointed as caretaker boss until a permanent replacement is made.

Carrick, 37, only brought the curtain down on his illustrious career last summer, and despite being just a matter of months into his new role at United, has made himself popular with the club’s players, who enjoy a good rapport with their former teammate.

The report also mentions names former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino as leading candidates to take the position permanently – though stresses any move for either would not happen until next summer. Roy Keane had his say about Pochettino on Sunday and was in no doubt about what the Argentine would do first upon his potential appointment at Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, it was reported on Monday that, inspite of the defeat at Anfield, Manchester United would not be sacking Mourinho any time soon.

However, a more detailed account in the Daily Record on Tuesday has lifted the lid on what United would have to pay if they showed the Portuguese the door.

According to the paper, United would need to pay their manager a staggering £24million in compensation if they were to show him the door before the winter window shuts.

It is, however, added that the compensation package due to the 55-year-old will fall by 25% should Mourinho fail to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League, meaning bringing the axe down on the Portuguese next summer will cost United a minimum liability of £18m.

Either way, it seems getting rid of Mourinho before the end of his contract, due to expire in 2020, will hit the club hard in the pocket.