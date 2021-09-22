Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti insists he completely understands the frustrations of Marco Asensio amid claims Liverpool are ready to step up their chase for the winger.

Ancelotti has made an impressive start to life back at the Bernabeu. Sunday’s last-gasp win over Valencia has his side two points clear at the summit ahead of city rivals and defending champions Atletico.

However, the former Everton boss knows there is much room for improvement from his players. Indeed, the Italian still appears unsure over what is his strongest XI amid a wealth of options to pick from.

One of those players to miss out has been Asensio. He’s been limited to four substitute appearances so far this season, totalling 68 minutes. And the winger has made clear his frustration at a lack of game-time under Ancelotti.

Indeed, Asensio was recently linked with a January move to Liverpool. With the player struggling for minutes, it was suggested Los Blancos are willing to listen to offers for the player.

As per Fijaches, the Reds are ready to up their stakes to prise the 25-year-old away from the Bernabeu amid suggestions he wants a fresh start.

But in quotes picked up by Marca, Ancelotti is keen to stress to Asensio that his chance will soon come. And the Real boss insists he completely understands the winger’s frustrations.

“Everyone knows what I think of him, putting together a lineup is complicated,” Ancelotti said.

“It may be that he’s unhappy, that’s normal. It would be abnormal for a player who doesn’t play to be happy. If Asensio, Isco, [Luka] Jovic aren’t happy, that’s fine. They don’t have to be. He trains well, and I like that

“If everyone is plugged in they’ll have minutes. Isco and Jovic changed the dynamic of the team when they came on.”

Ancelotti has a word for Koeman, Barcelona struggles

While all is going well for Real, the same cannot be said for their usual LaLiga title rivals Barcelona.

A late goal salvaged a 1-1 draw with Granada over the weekend – but the point leaves them way down in eighth place.

That has led to suggestions that Barcelona are strongly considering sacking coach Ronald Koeman.

Ancelotti though has been in the game long enough to know that Barcelona’s situation will soon improve.

“From my experience, all teams have problems sooner or later. Now it turns out well for us and their coach has to work to solve the problems. Nothing else.”

