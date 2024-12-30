Carlo Ancelotti leaves door wide open for Real Madrid to re-sign former Bernabeu prodigy

Nico Paz is already being considered for a return to Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has seemingly opened the door to the return of a former Bernabeu starlet who is currently making a big name for himself in Italy.

Nico Paz is the player in question, with the 20-year-old emerging as one of the most exciting players in Serie A since joining current club Como from Real for just €6million last summer.

The Argentine attacking midfielder has scored twice and added four assists from 16 appearances this season, although his influence on the pitch goes beyond these numbers.

As such, talks of a possible return to Real Madrid have been rumoured for Paz, with the player himself previously admitting he has unfinished business in Madrid.

And now, Ancelotti has opened the doors for Paz’s potentia return, stating that the youngster can be a part of the club’s future as the Merengues continue to track his progress closely in Italy.

“For sure he can be part of Real Madrid future,” said Ancelotti, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano. “We’re constantly monitoring his progress at Como. He’s very good, he’s a top talent.”

Explaining the decision to let Paz leave The Bernabeu over the summer, Ancelotti stated that the Argentine wonderkid needed regular game-time which would not have been possible at Real.

He added: “This season was needed for Nico to play on regular basis out of Real Madrid, it was a smart choice.”

As has been previously reported, Real have a buyback option for Paz, which is set at €9m for 2025, €1om for 2026, and €11m for 2027. Additionally, they also retain 50% of any future sale of the young talent.

