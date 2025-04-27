Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been sensationally tipped to take charge of Nottingham Forest, but two trusted sources claim that the Italian manager could be set for a new role with a national team.

Ancelotti is in his second spell in charge of Madrid at the moment, but the situation been bad in the last few weeks. Los Blancos won LaLiga and the Champions League last season and looked set to repeat their heroics this time around, but recent performances and results have been hugely disappointing.

Madrid comprehensively lost to Arsenal over two legs in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Spanish giants lost the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona on Saturday and are also four points behind their bitter rivals in second place in LaLiga table.

Ancelotti’s future as the Madrid head coach is in doubt, with multiple reports claiming that Xabi Alonso is the favourite to replace the Italian at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Madrid and Spain international midfielder Alonso is in charge of Bayer Leverkusen at the moment.

Ancelotti has consistently said that he is happy at Madrid, and that it is the Spanish club that will decide his future.

It has now been speculated in Football.London that Forest could make a move for the former Chelsea and AC Milan manager.

The report has revealed that ‘Ancelotti is believed to have several interested parties wanting him to manage their teams,’ adding that ‘these include a few different options in the English Premier League such as Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest’.

‘If Forest secure Champions League qualification and Nuno Espirito Santo struggles at the start of next season, ambitious owner Evangelos Marinakis won’t hesitate to aim high when seeking his next manager and that could mean an approach for Ancelotti,’ notes Football.London.

‘The Reds are a club steeped in history and backed by substantial resources which means The Tricky Trees could be viewed as a good fit for the former Chelsea gaffer – just like Everton was for Ancelotti back in 2019.’

A report earlier this week revealed that Tottenham are planning an ambitious move for Ancelotti, who has won major honours with AC Milan, Chelsea, Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Arsenal ‘inquire’ about THREE Real Madrid stars, including their ‘most gifted player’

Carlo Ancelotti could become Brazil manager

Forest are having a wonderful campaign, and there is a distinct possibility that Nuno’s side could end up in the Champions League next season.

That Ancelotti took charge of Everton indicates that the 65-year-old is open to managing clubs who do not have a recent track record of winning major trophies.

However, Forest’s lofty ambition to see Ancelotti take charge of the first team at the City Ground may not come to fruition.

Both BBC Sport and Fabrizio Romano have revealed that Ancelotti will hold talks over becoming the new Brazil manager.

BBC Sport has revealed that Ancelotti will hold more talks about taking over as Brazil coach before the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

The Italian boss will meet representatives acting on behalf of the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF).

Romano has reported on X: “Brazilian Federation, very confident to get the green light for Carlo Ancelotti as new head coach.

“He’d join before the Clubs World Cup, clear indication from Brazil.

“Federation emissaries remain in Spain to agree deal, waiting for Real Madrid decision/steps.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Bayer Leverkusen raid, Alexander-Arnold decision

With Madrid eyeing Alonso, Los Blancos are also said to be preparing a raid on Bayer Leverkusen for one of the best players.

A former Premier League goalkeeper believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold has made his decision over staying at Liverpool or joining Madrid on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Alonso has responded to speculation linking him with the Madrid managerial job.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?